Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan’s directorial debut series; Virat Kohli sends flying kisses to Anushka Sharma during 1st Test match in Perth

The past couple of days have been very happening in B-town. But as we head towards a new week, let’s take a look at some of the big news of the past week. Shah Rukh Khan finally announced his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series with Netflix. Virat Kohli was seen sending flying kisses to his wife Anushka Sharma as he hit a century during 1st Test match in Perth. Apart from these, many more news made headlines throughout the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series

After much anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan officially announced his son Aryan Khan’s debut series as a director. King Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed, “It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia.”

He added, “Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!”

2. Virat Kohli sends flying kisses to Anushka Sharma during 1st Test match in Perth

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back at doing what they love; romancing at the stadium. On November 24 when India locked horns with Australia during a nail-biting Day-3 Test match, the ace cricketer recorded his century at the match. Soon after hitting his century, the loving husband was spotted throwing flying kisses to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, who was also present in the stands, watching the game live.

3. Salman Khan poses with dad Salim Khan's first bike

Earlier this week, on November 21, 2024, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and shared nostalgic pictures of his father Salim Khan's first bike. In the first photo, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen standing next to his dad who sat on the vintage bike in a garden.

In the second image, the bhaijaan of Bollywood posed stylishly while sitting on the same bike. He was seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark blue pants with a black cap. In the caption, Salman wrote, “Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100, 1956.”

4. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar kickstart new schedule of their upcoming film

A day ago, on November 24, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar took to Instagram to share photos from their recent visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The duo sought blessings at the temple before starting the new schedule of their upcoming film together.

Earlier, an industry insider told Pinkvilla, “We have had a very productive shoot in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, Ranveer is all set to get back to the shoot in November for the next schedule.”

5. Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha becomes the newest member of mom’s girl gang

On November 22, 2024, Alia Bhatt’s best friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a candid photo dump on her Instagram. In the 5th slide, she posted a heartwarming picture with Alia and her daughter Raha Kapoor.

While the National Award-winning actress enjoyed a lazy day lying down on a balcony along with her female friends, her daughter Raha sat behind her in a pink outfit.

6. Shah Rukh Khan’s death threat accused also targeted his son Aryan Khan

After Salman Khan, the Bandra Police received a call demanding Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan. While investigating the matter, it was unearthed that the arrested suspect, lawyer Faizan Khan, had meticulously collected information about Shah Rukh Khan’s security team and also targeted his son Aryan Khan by delving into their movements and routines.

7. AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen reacts to dad’s divorce connection to Mohini Dey

A day after AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation, the singer’s bassist Mohini Dey, revealed her separation from her husband, music composer Mark Hartsuch. As people started linking Rahman's divorce to Dey, his son AR Ameen opened up about the same.

Taking to his IG stories, the youngster penned, “My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy."

He continued, "Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us."

Bonus news: Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and revealed getting a tattoo on the eve of Singham Again release. He got ‘Rabb Rakha’ inked in Hindi which was dedicated to his mother.

