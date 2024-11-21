Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Accused also targeted Aryan Khan, collected information about his movements and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Following Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan became the target of a death threat from Chhattisgarh. As per reports, the Bandra Police received a call demanding Rs 50 lakh from the actor. Now, during their investigation, the police revealed that the arrested suspect, lawyer Faizan Khan, had meticulously collected information about Shah Rukh Khan’s security team and also targeted his son Aryan Khan by delving into their movements and routines.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the accused allegedly gathered detailed information about Shah Rukh Khan's security measures and Aryan's movements through extensive online searches. This revelation came to light during an analysis of an additional mobile phone seized from the suspect.

A Bandra Police official revealed that the accused's mobile phone contained a detailed browsing history of searches related to the Jawan actor's security and his son Aryan Khan's movements. When questioned, the suspect failed to provide a convincing reason for collecting this information.

The police further disclosed that the accused used an application to acquire the Bandra Police Station's landline number, which he later used to make the threatening call. The investigation also revealed that the mobile phone used for the threat was purchased on October 30, just days before the call.

Faizan Khan, the accused, bought the device himself and inserted his old SIM card into it. Interestingly, he reported the phone stolen on November 2 but never deactivated the SIM card. Police noted that, in genuine theft cases, the stolen device's SIM is typically replaced by the thief, something that didn’t occur here. Additionally, the accused made no attempt to locate the phone by calling his number after claiming it was lost, raising further suspicion.

The investigation hints at deliberate efforts by the accused to hide the phone involved in the crime as per the same report. Findings indicate that the act was premeditated and carefully planned.

Meanwhile, SRK faced a death threat on November 7, 2024, through a call to the Bandra Police Station, which was eventually traced to Faizan Khan's phone. Mumbai police arrested him in Raipur and secured a transit remand for further inquiry.

In court, Faizan Khan's defense team claimed his phone had been stolen before the incident, suggesting the call was part of a conspiracy to falsely implicate him.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming action thriller, King alongside daughter Suhana Khan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Munjya fame Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

