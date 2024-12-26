Bollywood Newswrap December 25, 2024: Alia Bhat's daughter Raha's adorably interacts with paps; Varun Dhawan shares first full glimpse of daughter Lara on Christmas and more
From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's adorable moment with paps to Varun Dhawan sharing the first complete glimpse of her daughter Lara, here are vital headlines from December 25, 2024.
Bollywood celebrated Christmas 2025 in complete style, vigor and family warmth. It was a busy day, the Kapoor family came together as their family tradition to celebrate Christmas eve where Alia and Ranbir's daughter Raha stole the show with her cuteness. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared the first full glimpse of his little baby girl Lara with the world.
1. Raha’s Adorable Christmas Greeting Wins Hearts
Little Raha, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, charmed everyone with her festive spirit this Christmas. As soon as she spotted the paparazzi, the tiny tot waved and sweetly said, “Hi, Merry…” spreading joy with her adorable Christmas wishes. The family posed for pictures, with Alia planting a loving kiss on Raha’s back. Dressed in a white frock to twin with her dad, Ranbir, Raha looked angelic. Alia added a pop of festive red with her stunning dress and matching bow. Raha’s flying kisses as they went inside melted hearts everywhere.
2 Malaika Arora Reacts to Arjun Kapoor’s Relationship Status
In response to Arjun Kapoor’s public declaration of being single, Malaika Arora opened up about her perspective. Speaking with ETimes, she shared her preference for privacy, stating, “I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative.” Her dignified response highlights her desire to keep personal matters out of the spotlight.
3. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Reunite for Romantic Comedy
After their much-discussed fallout over Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are collaborating again. The duo has announced a romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The announcement video, filled with fun and excitement, hints at a lighthearted storyline and has already created a buzz among fans.
4. Varun Dhawan’s Heartwarming Christmas Celebration
Varun Dhawan gave fans a glimpse of his cozy family Christmas celebration. The actor shared a picture featuring his wife Natasha Dalal, daughter Lara, and their pet dog Joey in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The festive family portrait radiated love and joy, perfectly capturing the holiday spirit. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable family moment.