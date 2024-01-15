Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 15: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Fighter trailer OUT; Hema Malini to perform Ramayana-based dance drama in Ayodhya

On the fifteenth day of January 2024, entertainment lovers received a bunch of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. The makers of Fighter finally released the trailer for Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor starrer. Veteran actress Hema Malini will perform a Ramayana-based dance drama in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and more. Quickly go through the top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 15, 2024

1. Fighter trailer is out

The official trailer of Fighter dropped on the internet. The over three-minute-long trailer is filled with several high-octane action sequences introducing the characters played by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the 'top aviators' of the Indian Air Force.

Giving a glimpse of the duo's amazing chemistry, the trailer focused on several moments with Minni (played by Deepika) calling Hrithik's character "arrogant." In response, Patty (Hrithik) says, "confident." In another scene, Minni informs him that she wants him to show Jammu on a bike. Patty queries if her ex was from here. To which Mimmi claps back and says, "Nahi, shayad next yaha se hai (No, but who knows maybe my next will be from here)." The film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

2. Hema Malini to perform Ramayana-based dance drama in Ayodhya

In a video shared by ANI, veteran actress and politician Hema Malini conveyed a message: "Jai Shri Ram. Mai pehli baar Ayodhya aa rahi hun aur woh bhi uss waqt jab Ram Lalla ke mandir ka udghatan hone ja raha hai, jiska kayi saalon se logon ko intezaar tha (I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the pran pratishtha of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years)."

She further revealed that, on this auspicious occasion, she and her team will deliver a dance drama based on Ramayana on January 17, 2024, at 7 in the evening in Ayodhya.

3. Did Amitabh Bachchan buy land in Ayodhya?

According to the Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan bought a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The enclave is being developed by Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). As per the report, several insider sources revealed that the plot bought by Big B is spread around 10,000 square feet.

The superstar has reportedly paid around Rs 14.5 crore for the purchase, and the Sarayu is spread over 51 acres. According to the report about the property, Sr Bachchan said, "I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply."

4. Vedang Raina to play Alia Bhatt's sibling in Vasan Bala's Jigra?

During an interview with Indian Express, Vedang Raina was asked about Jigra starring Alia Bhatt being his next film after The Archies. Vedang replied, "Everyone keeps asking me the same question. I don't know what this is about. I'm not very sure." When asked about the rumors of him playing Alia Bhatt's sibling in Jigra, he said, "That's so interesting. Sounds very exciting to be a part of a project like that. But there's always going to be rumors floating around."

Further, Vedang was asked how exciting and fun it would be to play a sibling with Alia Bhatt if it ever happened. He responded, "Sounds like a very interesting opportunity." When asked what kind of sibling he would be, The Archies actor kept his answer vague and said, "Depends on the role, depends on the project, and what the script demands. Depends on what kind of film it is."

5. Lin Laishram drops fun post and reveals what happened after marriage with Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda's wife, Lin Laishram, took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. In one of the pictures, Lin and her husband and actor Randeep Hooda can be seen posing together.

In the caption, she did all the fun as she humorously revealed what happened after her marriage with Randeep. Lin penned, "Shaadi ke baad kya kya huwa???(laughing emojis) Pyar laughter repeat."

