Bollywood Newswrap, January 1: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s VIDEO from New Year celebration; Shahid Kapoor’s Deva first poster takes inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan, more

January 1, 2025, was quite an eventful day with major updates and happenings stirring the internet. Amidst your busy day that must have gone in celebrating the first day of the New Year; we realize you might not have been able to keep up with the top headlines of the tinsel town. Nevertheless, need not worry as we’ve all sorted for you by curating the top stories of the day to keep you updated. Check them out.

Here are the top headlines of January 1, 2025

1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video celebrating New Year 2025 in Sydney goes VIRAL

A video of beloved couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, featured them strolling on the lively streets of Sydney. The couple twinned in matching black outfits, with Virat sporting a sleek black suit paired with stylish white sneakers, perfectly complementing Anushka's sophisticated short black dress.

2. Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple on New Year

Kartik Aaryan kicked off New Year 2025 by seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. In the videos going viral on the internet, the actor was seen flaunting his new beard look. He opted for a brown shirt paired with pants and Kolhapuri chappals for his first devotional visit of the year.

3. First look poster from Shahid Kapoor’s Deva inspired by Amitabh Bachchan OUT

On the first day of the year, the first poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva was released, in which the actor is seen pulling off Amitabh Bachchan vibes. The post features an iconic still of Big B from his cult-classic film, Deewaar in which he is seen smoking a cigarette and putting his hands behind his head while giving a cold stare. Similarly, donning a stylish pair of eyeshades, Shahid is also seen smoking a cigarette. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is poised to release on January 31, 2025.

Advertisement

4. Diljit Dosanjh gets legal notice for allegedly performing pro-alcohol songs

Diljit Dosanjh has been served with a legal notice for allegedly performing pro-alcohol songs during his latest show in Ludhiana. According to ANI, a complaint prompted the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab to send an official notice to Ludhiana's District Commissioner, demanding them to stop the singer from delivering specific songs in his live performance on December 31, 2024.

5. Triptii Dimri and rumored BF Sam Merchant welcome 2025 together under Sweden's Northern Lights

Triptii Dimri celebrated the New Year under the Northern Lights in Sweden, and she was seemingly joined by her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant. The duo shared identical pictures on their respective Instagram stories as they posed against the beautiful backdrop of Sweden's Northern Lights. “When your gallery looks like this. It truly is a Happy New Year… Feeling so grateful," one of the pictures was captioned by the actress.

Advertisement

6. Stree 2 producer Dinesh Vijan feels ‘there is no takeover’ by South cinema

Amidst ongoing Bollywood vs South films debate, Stree 2 Producer Dinesh Vijan also shared his two cents on the matter while speaking with The Economic Times. He stated that he does not believe there is a "takeover" by Southern cinema.

According to him, the Hindi film industry has experienced remarkable successes since the pandemic, with films like Animal, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jawan, and Stree 2 achieving box office collections of Rs. 500–600 crore in India.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Aryan Khan's happening New Year party ft. him, his rumored GF Larissa Bonesi, Disha Patani and more; check out HERE