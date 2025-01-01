INSIDE Aryan Khan's happening New Year party ft. him, his rumored GF Larissa Bonesi, Disha Patani and more; check out HERE

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had a grand celebration on New Year's Eve, where he was accompanied by his rumored girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, among others. Several videos and pictures surfaced while the duo was captured by the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. On the other hand, inside pictures from the celebration have also added to the fervor.

Several pictures from Aryan Khan’s lavish party have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing alongside Vedant Mahajan. Furthermore, Vedant is also seen striking poses with the likes of Disha Patani, who was joined by Mouni Roy, her husband Suraj Nambiar, MC Stan, and Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, among others.

In one of the pictures, we can also see Mouni posing alongside Heeramandi fame Taha Shah Badussha. From good looks to fireworks marking New Year, the bash looked quite a great one.

For the special bash, Aryan was seen in a classic white T-shirt and a jacket, paired with black pants. He wore sneakers for the bash. Larissa Bonesi, on the other hand, looked stunning in a shimmery pink dress, which she paired with a white jacket and silver heels.

Larissa Bonesi arrived at the location with a few friends and was trying to avoid getting clicked, whereas Aryan Khan was surrounded by guards. Apart from the above-mentioned names, the bash was attended by veteran music producer Anu Malik’s daughters, Ada Malik and Anmol Malik, among others.

On the professional front, Aryan Khan will be soon making his directorial debut with the long-awaited show, Stardom. Notably, Pinkvilla informed you last year that the series will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with,” a source shared with us.

The series is written and directed by Aryan, and it will be a 6-episodic show. Adding to the anticipation, it was last year in November that SRK and Netflix made an announcement with the caption, "Witness Bollywood like never before on Netflix! Presenting Aryan Khan’s directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon!"

According to reports, it will feature Lakshay in the lead role with reported cameos of SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

