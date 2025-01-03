Bollywood Newswrap, January 3: Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda’s VIRAL PIC from NY celebration, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok teaser out and more

Hey, Bollywood buffs! The first weekend of the year 2025 is here, and in case you couldn’t keep yourself updated with the happenings that stirred the tinsel town, we’ve covered a roundup of top headlines of January 3, 2025, to keep you all informed. Check them out.

Here are the top headlines of January 3, 2025

1. Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Paatal Lok Season 2’s teaser out

The teaser of Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok Season 2 is out. It features Jaideep Ahlawat narrating an eerie tale of a man in a quiet village who despises insects. The teaser has skyrocketed excitement for the series, which will be released on January 17, 2025.

2. Rumored lovebirds Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's UNSEEN pics from NY celebrations go viral

Suhana Khan and her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s pictures from the New Year celebration have gone viral on the internet. The photos shared by a fan page featured rumored lovebirds posing for a group picture with their friends, and in another picture, they were seen tying their cards to a Wish Tree.

3. Abhijeet Bhattacharya sarcastically takes a jab at Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Abhijeet Bhattacharya was asked about patching up with Shah Rukh Khan by singing a song for him, considering he also owns a production house. In response to this, he took a jab at the superstar with a laugh and said he can compose music and also sing, as people eventually say that the song belongs to King Khan.

Advertisement

4. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s son Akaay Kohli is 'golu gobucha’ claims digital creator

A digital creator, Swati Asthana, shared a vlog on November 30, 2024, in which she shared, "Today, I met Anushka Di and her little one, Akaay, who is extremely cute—just like her—and absolutely adorable, like a little golu gobucha."

5. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal co-star Saurabh Sachdeva on his return to Animal Park

During an interview with India Today, Saurabh Sachdeva noted that, as per the climax of the film, he should be there in the sequel, Animal Park, as well. He further clarified that there haven’t been any talks regarding that, and he hasn’t had the chance to speak to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga or anyone else.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 5 signs that prove you’re coolest member of your gang as Aditya Roy Kapur-played Avi