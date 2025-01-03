Did Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda celebrate New Year together? UNSEEN pictures of rumored lovebirds from party go viral

Viral pictures suggest that Suhana Khan kicked off the New Year with her rumored boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, and her group of friends. While her family, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and AbRam, celebrated together, Suhana chose to join her beau and friends for a lively gathering. Fresh online photos show the two enjoying the festivities, surrounded by their friends.

In a viral photo shared by Agastya Nanda's fan page, Suhana Khan and Nanda were seen posing for a group picture with their friends. Suhana dazzled in a sparkling silver gown, while Agastya, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, looked dashing in a well-fitted suit.

See the post here:

A circulating photo shows the couple participating in a popular tradition, tying their cards to a Wish Tree, symbolizing their hopes and dreams for the upcoming year. In the image, Agastya watches the tree as Suhana ties her card to one of the higher branches of the tree.

Suhana and Agastya, both of whom made their acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, have garnered attention not only for their growing romance but also for their upcoming professional projects.

The actress is preparing to star alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will also feature Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles. According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, filming is set to begin in March 2025, with the makers planning for a release during Eid 2026.

Advertisement

King is expected to be a high-octane action film, with Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a don and Suhana Khan portraying his protégée.

Agastya will next appear in Ikkis, a film directed by Sriram Raghavan. Set during the 1971 war, the movie chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal and is slated for release later this year.

Through this biopic, Sriram aims to explore the emotional bond between father and son while highlighting the events of the 1971 War. Ikkis will be the second collaboration between director Sriram Raghavan and producer Dinesh Vijan.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s son Akaay Kohli is 'golu gobucha’ claims digital creator; can you guess who he looks like?