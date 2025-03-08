Bollywood Newswrap, March 8: Deepika Padukone reveals googling ‘mommy questions’; Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya wishes her on Women’s Day

Today, March 8, 2025, was packed with exciting happenings in Bollywood. If you missed out on reading any important story, this newswrap is here to help you. From Deepika Padukone revealing that she googles ‘mommy questions’ to Shikhar Pahariya sharing a special Women’s Day post for girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 8, 2025:

1. Deepika Padukone googles ‘mommy questions’

In a recent conversation with Forbes, Deepika Padukone was asked to reveal the last thing she googled. In response, she shared, “Definitely some mommy question like ‘When will my baby stop spitting up?’ or something to that effect.” The actress welcomed her first child, daughter Dua, last year.

2. Janhvi Kapoor’s beau Shikhar Pahariya’s Women’s Day post for her

Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya shared a special post for her on the occasion of Women’s Day. He wrote, “And from Janhvi—a woman who defies every expectation, whose fire refuses to dim—I learned to be unshaken.” He added, “She loves fiercely, dreams boldly, and proves, every single day, that resilience isn't about surviving—it's about thriving.”

3. Ranbir Kapoor engages in intense workout

Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actor from his workout session. Ranbir was seen doing intense pull-ups with full dedication. The caption read, “Airplane mode on.”

4. Aamir Khan on ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao

During the India Today Conclave 2025, Aamir Khan opened up about his bond with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He said, “The most important relationships that I had in my life were with these wonderful people. Both Reena and Kiran are amazing people. These two women are the ones I have spent my life with, and they have given me a lot.”

5. Ananya Panday flaunts bikini look

Ananya Panday recently shared some stunning pictures from her vacation in Seychelles. She posed at the beach in a beige colored bikini and also fed 100 year old tortoises.

