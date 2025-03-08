Ananya Panday rocks bikini look, feeds 100 year old tortoises in new vacay PICS; BFF Suhana Khan’s reaction is unmissable

Ananya Panday is currently vacationing in Seychelles. After offering a peek into her beach time with sister Rysa, she has now shared new pictures. Ananya was seen rocking a bikini look and feeding 100 year old tortoises. The actress’ BFF Suhana Khan had an unmissable reaction.

Today, March 8, 2025, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and dropped some new photos from her holiday in Seychelles. In the first picture, she was seen posing at the beach in a beige bikini. The next one showed her standing on the edge of a pool with her hands covering her face. A snapshot captured Ananya sitting on a bike in a blue shirt.

In some pictures, the actress was seen feeding tortoises. Ananya also posed for a selfie with her sister Rysa Panday. There were some more aesthetic shots of the view, a seaplane, and more.

In the caption, Ananya said, “She sells sea shells on the sea shore in Seychelles, swipe to see me feed 100 year old tortoises!!”

Have a look at Ananya Panday’s post!

Ananya Panday’s BFF Suhana Khan took to the comments section and gushed over her beauty. She called her ‘Hot’ and left a heart-eye emoji.

Netizens were also left in awe of the Call Me Bae star. One person said, “You are like a mermaid,” while another called her, “Hottest girl in world.” A user stated, “Dropped a banger.” Many others conveyed their compliments with red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, Ananya Panday posted some sun-kissed selfies in which she flaunted her makeup. Her caption read, “The sun, my tan and my make up were very supportive.” Check it out!

Bhavana Pandey shared a Women’s Day post on Instagram with pictures from Seychelles. She posted a cute family photo with her husband, Chunky Panday, and daughters, Ananya and Rysa.

She captioned it, “Seychelles!!! Spending Women’s Day with my favourite girls @ananyapanday #rysapanday and their biggest cheerleader @chunkypanday!”

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, she will be next seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.