Aamir Khan says he had ‘most important’ relationships with ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao: ‘Did go through divorce but...’

Aamir Khan, known as Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, has had his personal life often in the spotlight. However, rather than harboring bitterness, Aamir and his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, continue to share a bond built on mutual respect. Reflecting on his past relationships, he acknowledged that they were among the most significant in his life. He emphasized that despite parting ways, the love and admiration they have for each other remain unchanged.

At the India Today Conclave 2025, Aamir Khan reflected on his ‘runaway marriage’ with Reena Dutta and expressed deep admiration for his ex-wives. He shared how she and Kiran played significant roles in his life and said, “The most important relationships that I had in my life were with these wonderful people. Both Reena and Kiran are amazing people. These two women are the ones I have spent my life with, and they have given me a lot.”

Advertisement

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor added, “We did go through a divorce, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have a lot of respect and love for each other. So maybe we have moved on in our relationship.” He emphasized his deep regard for both Kiran and Reena, as well as their families. He also mentioned his close bond with Reena’s parents, adding that he was deeply affected by her father’s recent passing.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan's journey in love began in 1986 when he married Reena Dutta, who had a small role in his debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. They became parents to Junaid and Ira before amicably parting ways in 2002, deciding to co-parent their children.

Advertisement

His second marriage was with Kiran Rao, an assistant director on Lagaan, and together they welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, via surrogacy on December 5, 2011. Though they separated in 2021, their friendship remained intact, leading to a creative collaboration on the acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies.

On the professional front, Aamir’s last appearance was in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) co-starring Kareena Kapoor. Since the film’s underwhelming box office run, he has focused more on producing films under his banner rather than acting. However, he is set to return to the screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.