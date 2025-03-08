Ranbir Kapoor takes his fitness regime up a notch with intense pull-up workout; his physique is enough to get fans sweating

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has long been one of the industry's most beloved stars, captivating audiences with his talent and versatility. With years of experience under his belt, he continues to push boundaries, not just in acting but also in his dedication to fitness. Known for fully immersing himself in his roles, the Animal star is now raising the bar with an intense pull-up workout, showcasing his dedication to staying in peak shape. His sculpted physique has left fans in awe, proving yet again why he remains a favorite both on-screen and off.

Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness coach recently took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the actor’s intense workout session. In the photo, the Animal Star is seen executing pull-ups, taking his fitness game to the next level. Effortlessly flaunting his well-defined biceps, his dedication to staying in top shape is truly impressive, leaving fans in awe. Adding to the excitement, his trainer cleverly captioned the post, “Airplane mode on.”

Fans couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with enthusiastic reactions. One user exclaimed, “Damn, Bir,” while another simply wrote, “HOT !!!!” Someone else admired his control, commenting, “Balance,” while another hyped him up with, “Bosss!!!!!!” A fan went all out, writing, “TABAHIIIIII,” and another called him “Insane!!!”

Meanwhile, one comment that stood out read, “Daddy Kapoor.” Alongside these reactions, the post was showered with fire and heart emojis, proving just how much fans are in awe of Ranbir’s dedication to fitness.

On the work front, Ranbir has an exciting lineup of films ahead. Up next, he will star in Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film, reportedly a love triangle set against a war backdrop, has already begun shooting and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

Adding to the anticipation, he will also headline Ramayana, one of Bollywood’s most-awaited mythological epics. Producer Namit Malhotra has ambitious plans to elevate the film to a global scale, akin to Oppenheimer and Forrest Gump. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Arun Govil. The first installment is set to release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second in 2027.

Apart from these, fans can look forward to Animal Park, the sequel to his blockbuster Animal, which promises to take the action and intensity even higher.