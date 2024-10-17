Bollywood Newswrap, October 17: Salman Khan to continue Sikandar shoot with enhanced security; Radhika Apte expecting first child with Benedict Taylor

As one can anticipate, October 17, 2024, was just another day filled with several updates and happenings stirring the internet. With social media buzzing constantly, there are chances of you not being able to keep up with everything around you. Thus, in order to keep you in the loop, we’ve curated a list of top headlines of the day. Check them out.

Here are the top headlines of October 17, 2024

1. Radhika Apte is expecting her first child with Benedict Taylor

Radhika Apte pleasantly surprised her fans by flaunting her baby bump at the UK premiere of her film Sister Midnight on October 17. She is expecting her first child with British music composer Benedict Taylor, who she has been married to since 2012.

2. Salman Khan to continue shooting for Sikandar amidst death threats

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Salman Khan’s manager confirmed that the actor's security has been enhanced, even on set. While the superstar always had security around him, an additional 8 to 10 personnel have recently been added, and they conduct investigations before his arrival. It has also been revealed that some minor adjustments have also been made to the actor’s schedule.

3. Shooter in Salman Khan’s residence firing case, arrested

Sukkha, a shooter linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Haryana's Panipat has been arrested by Navi Mumbai Police for his involvement in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence. The arrest took place in Panipat's Sector 29 with assistance from local authorities.

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in talks for a romantic film

According to an India Today report, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have started discussions with Maddock Films for a love story. While the plot details have not yet been revealed, the report suggests it won’t be a quintessential Bollywood love story. The source has revealed that the movie will blend romance with fantasy elements.

5. Sara Ali Khan heaps praise on brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

While speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Sara Ali Khan appreciated her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for being "extremely hardworking." She also admitted that she loves his "inherent swag and confidence". According to Sara, her brother is aware of himself and both of them are proud of the fact.

