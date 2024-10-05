Bollywood Newswrap, October 5: Salman Khan to play Varun Dhawan’s mentor in Baby John; Rhea Chakraborty receives police summons in Rs 500 crore scam

Pinkvilla is back with the latest updates about Bollywood news. October 5 was all about speculations about Salman Khan's cameo in Baby John, Rhea Chakraborty's Delhi Police summons, Katrina Kaif appearing with a black patch on her arm, and more. So, if you missed what happened on Saturday, we are here for you. Don't miss today's top stories below.

1. Salman Khan to play Varun Dhawan’s mentor in Atlee’s film Baby John

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, is expected to have a cameo in Baby John. According to a report by MidDay, Salman will play Varun Dhawan's mentor in Atlee's directorial venture. His role will be of a senior police officer.

2. Rhea Chakraborty received summons from Delhi Police in Rs 500 crore scam

Rhea Chakraborty reportedly received summons from Delhi Police in an application-based scam of Rs 500 crore. As per Hindustan Times, Rhea was questioned about her link to the HiBox mobile app. Other celebrities who received summons are comedian Bharti Singh and YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

3. Katrina Kaif was spotted with a black patch on her arm, leaving fans worried

Katrina Kaif, who recently made heads turn with her festive look at the Kalina airport, was spotted with a noticeable black patch on her arm. A video of Katrina wearing the patch has become the talk of the town, leaving fans speculate about her health condition.

4. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and family attended Reena Dutta’s father’s prayer meet

A few days after Reena Dutta's father's demise, Aamir Khan attended her late dad's prayer meeting in Mumbai today. His second former wife, Kiran Rao and kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan were also spotted there. Imran Khan was there too.

5. Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed Saif Ali Khan's comeback in Race 4

Saif Ali Khan, who was featured in the first two installments of the Race franchise, is making a comeback in the series. In an interview with PTI, producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed Saif's return to Race 4. "Saif will be back in the Race franchise, and we are excited to have him on board," Taurani said.

