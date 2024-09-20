Bollywood Newswrap, September 20: Alia Bhatt finalizes romantic movie script; Kareena Kapoor credits co-stars like Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for her success

Just like any other day, September 20, 2024, was no different with an overflow of exciting updates and events happening in Bollywood. In case you missed out on any updates, curated below is a list of top headlines to keep you informed with all that stirred the internet the whole day.

From Alia Bhatt finalizing a romantic movie script to Kareena Kapoor crediting her co-stars like Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for her success, check out major updates of the day.

Here are the top 6 headlines of September 20, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt to feature in a love story after Love & War

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Alia Bhatt has been hearing several films in the romantic space and has finalized a script. After Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War, she will start working on it.

“It’s an out-and-out love story, and Alia’s heart at the moment is on the aforementioned script,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will go on floors in the last quarter of 2025, after the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial.

2. Kareena Kapoor credits her co-stars like Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for her success

During an event dedicated to her, Kareena Kapoor acknowledged that much of her success in films like Jab We Met, Omkara, and Asoka was due to the incredible energy exchanged with her co-stars.

“I have to credit a lot of my films to my co-actors. Actors bounce off each other's energies. In great films like Jab We Met (co-starring Shahid Kapoor) and Omkara, we've always bounced off each other's energies,” she said.

3. Sukesh Chandrashekhar dedicates Sajni song to Jacqueline Fernandez in the new letter

In the latest letter sent by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, he has dedicated the Sajni song from Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to Jacqueline Fernandez. He mentioned that every line of the track reflected his emotions for her.

Additionally, his second dedication was a portrait of Jacqueline, installed on the upper deck of her birthday gift, which was on its way to Mumbai. Sukesh called the artwork a realization of his dreams and hoped Jacqueline would appreciate it.

4. Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Race 4 to go on floors in January 2025

The writer of Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Race 4, Shiraz Ahmed, has confirmed that the film will go on floors in January 2025. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, he also revealed that the script and casting were almost complete.

5. Abbas Tyrewala reveals Aamir Khan declined idea of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’s sequel

While speaking to Cyrus Says, director Abbas Tyrewala revealed that Aamir Khan declined Imran Khan and Genelia D Souza’s Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel. He revealed his idea for the second part, suggesting that Jay and Aditi would live separately and Jay would have an affair with Meghna. To this, Abbas recalled, “Aamir said ‘I don’t care who makes the sequel to Jaane Tu, it will never be you. He said this is the stupidest thing.”

6. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares actress’ skin-care routine

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shared a clip from an event on her Instagram. During the conversation, she revealed that the actress continues to follow an Indian skin-care routine including Kachi malai, sugar scrub, and rice water mask as a part of her skin-care routine.

