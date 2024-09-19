Bollywood Newswrap, September 19: Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan receives threat, celebs attend Himesh Reshammiya’s father’s funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, and references to firing, shooting, killing, and weapons which could be triggering for some readers.

September 19, 2024, was just another day filled with so much happening in Bollywood. Keeping up with all the updates could be difficult at times, but you need not worry, as we’ve compiled a list of top headlines that you can’t afford to miss.

Here are the top 7 headlines of September 19, 2024

1. Salman Khan’s father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan receives new threat

In a shocking turn of events, a burqa-clad woman threatened Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan. She invoked the name of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi following which the legendary screenwriter lodged a complaint with the Bandra Police about the incident

According to ETimes, the police examined CCTV footage to track down the suspects and revealed, "The incident was a prank by the couple, and we have taken them into custody. They have no prior criminal record."

2. Bollywood celebs attend Himesh Reshammiya’s father's funeral

Himesh Reshammiya’s father and veteran music composer, Vipin Reshammiya, passed away on September 18, 2024, in Mumbai at the age of 87. Earlier in the day today, the last rites were performed, and several Bollywood celebrities including Atul Agnihotri, Iulia Vantur, Sajid Khan accompanied by Farah Khan, and Ramesh Taurani among others arrived to pay their last respects.

Advertisement

3. Salman Khan’s security was allegedly breached by a 21-year-old boy

A 21-year-old boy allegedly breached Salman Khan’s security while the actor’s convoy passed Mehboob Studios. A boy riding a motorcycle at high speed came alarmingly close to the actor's car. Despite repeated warnings from security personnel, he persisted in closely following the convoy. The boy, identified as Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin, was later arrested by Mumbai Police.

Upon investigation, the police determined that the motorcycle rider was unaware he was following Salman Khan’s convoy. After finding no grounds for suspicion in his statements, the police released him.

4. Ranveer Singh will start preparing for his role in Don 3 in March 2025

A News18 Showsha report reveals that the pre-production work of Don 3 is underway. While Farhan Akhtar is busy shooting for 120 Bahadur, Ranveer Singh is busy with Aditya Dhar’s yet-untitled. Thus, Ranveer will begin preparing for his role in Don 3 next year in March.

Advertisement

5. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s Love &War to go on floors in October

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Love & War starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal will go on floors on October 24. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, confirming the news, stating that it will mark the first schedule.

6. Kareena Kapoor expresses wish to unite with husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor attended a press event on Wednesday ahead of a film festival that will celebrate 25 years of her career. During the conversation, the actress expressed her wish to unite with her husband Saif Ali Khan on-screen. She said, "I would love to work with him right now. He's also going to taste blood because he's coming for the first time in a Telugu film that's releasing next week. So I think that people are really excited, so I would love to do something with him soon, hopefully."

Advertisement

7. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to finally release after 31 years

The anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will be released on October 18, 2024, in theaters. The movie will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, September 18: Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again NOT postponed, Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae 2 announced