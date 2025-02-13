Boney Kapoor REACTS STRONGLY to Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina’s obscene remark; ‘There have got to be…’

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has condemned Ranveer Allahbadia’s recent controversial remarks, asserting that freedom of speech does not justify socially unacceptable statements. Addressing the controversy on, Kapoor made his stance clear and said that he doesn't endorse such things at all.

According to ANI, Boney Kapoor said, “What he did is something which I don’t endorse at all. There have got to be limitations. There has got to be self-censorship also," he said.

Kapoor further spoke about the importance of responsible speech, especially on public platforms. “Within your home, you talk whatever you want to talk, but on social platforms, you need to be careful and you need to be disciplined," he added.

Meanwhile, amid the backlash, comedian Samay Raina has deleted all videos related to the India's Got Latent show. On February 12, he issued his first statement addressing the controversy.

His post read, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully co-operate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly (sic)."

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology through a video message, acknowledging a "lapse in judgment" on his part and admitting that "comedy wasn't his forte."

On February 12, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who had shared the stage with Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on the show, recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

Advertisement

The controversy surrounding YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, erupted following his comments on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Popular among Gen-Z for its dark humor, the show took an unexpected turn when Allahbadia made lewd remarks, leaving both the audience and fellow judges shocked.

The episode featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid. During the segment, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a highly controversial question to a contestant, sparking outrage from various groups and political parties. The backlash has resulted in both widespread criticism and legal trouble for the YouTuber.