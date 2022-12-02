EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan REVEALS his biggest learning from Bollywood; ‘It’s not rocket science’

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood. He made his debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was a sleeper hit at the box office. Kartik later established himself as one of the most bankable actors in Hindi cinema, with great box office successes and powerful performances. The actor is now successfully getting out of the mould of a commercial hero with some brave career choices, including his latest outing Freddy. In an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his biggest learning from the 11-year journey in Bollywood. Here's what the actor has to say...

Kartik Aaryan on his journey in the film industry Interestingly, the actor admitted that he was very raw as an actor when he bagged Pyaar Ka Punchnama. "I was in college when I did Pyaar Ka Punchnama. I was totally raw, and I was trying to figure out how the industry functions. I understood there is more to films than acting - and that I figured out much later in life. It took me 4-5 years to get noticed, people didn't even know my name. They used to call me different names like 'guy who says monologues' and all. So I consider Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety my launch film, which gave me the entry as a hero," said Kartik Aaryan. "Then things just went on, with back-to-back project. It has been a learning process. But it is more like a human management thing also in this industry where you need to be understanding as well - about what people are trying to convey. And what I've understood in all these years is that It's not rocket science, It's more of commonsense," concluded the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. Watch Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F's Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla:

Kartik Aaryan's work front The talented actor is on a signing spree and has a massive line-up of exciting films. He is currently busy with SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the highly anticipated romantic drama which is in the final stages of its shooting. Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada, the upcoming family entertainer which is an official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He is also playing the lead role in Aashiqui 3, the third installment of the much-loved romantic drama franchise. Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with Kabir Khan for the first time in his career, for an untitled sports drama. He has bagged the lead role in Hera Pheri 3 after popular star Akshay Kumar exited the project. Kartik might also reunite with director Luv Ranjan, for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, very soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan on signing Freddy; ‘I had no option, but to say Yes’