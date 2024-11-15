Deepika Padukone as Shingham Again’s Shakti Shetty or Chennai Express’s Meenamma? Rohit Shetty reveals who is closer to his heart and most of you will agree

Rohit Shetty has created quite a buzz among fans with the introduction of Lady Singham, Deepika Padukone, aka Shakti Shetty, in Singham Again, and we absolutely loved it! However, what we can't forget is our beloved Meenamma, aka Meenalochni Azhagusundaram from Chennai Express. Deepika nailed both roles and in a recent interview, the director was asked which character is closer to his heart. Scroll down to find out his answer!

In a conversation with Mashable India, when Rohit Shetty was asked to choose between Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty or Meenamma, he responded, “See, Shakti Shetty abhi toh, aage kuch kahani banegi, but obviously, at present, if you ask me, Meenamma will be very close to my heart.”

In a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Shetty discussed the delay in introducing a female cop into his cinematic universe. He also provided an update about the standalone film with Deepika’s character. He shared that he didn’t know yet where they could go with the concept they had in mind.

He explained that he wanted to ensure the character had a fitting script. The director admitted that until 2018, he hadn’t even envisioned a fully-fledged Cop Universe.

The idea of including a female cop, portrayed by Deepika Padukone, first emerged during the development of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

While speaking about a standalone film for Deepika's character, Shakti Shetty, Rohit clarified that the script is yet to be written. He mentioned that although there’s a concept in place, the team is still exploring its direction.

The filmmaker shared that while he understands the essence of Shakti Shetty’s character and her initial story arc, her complete journey as envisioned by him as a writer and director is still unfolding.

Rohit assured fans that a movie centered on Lady Singham is definitely in the pipeline, emphasizing that her introduction in Singham Again wasn’t without purpose, and her prominence in the latest installment reflects her significance in the broader universe.

The cast of Singham Again also includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film is currently enjoying a successful run at the box office and in theaters.

