Deva: Vidya Balan shares excitement for Shahid Kapoor-led upcoming actioner; says 'can't wait'

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming actioner, Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie is all set to hit cinemas on January 31st, 2025. Soon after the team made the official announcement of the postponement of the movie, Vidya Balan took to her social media to express her excitement to watch the thriller on the big screen.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming movie Deva was supposed to be released on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day. However, the team moved the film’s big screen debut to a new date, i.e., January 31, 2025, making the audience’s wait shorter.

Soon after the announcement was made by the team, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram stories and reposted it. She further expressed her excitement and penned, “Yay so excited @roykapurfilms. Arre #Deva, can’t wait for 31-01-25.”

Pinkvilla reported about the film’s new date even before the team officially announced it. Soon after, @roykapurfilms along with @zeestudiosofficial dropped an Instagram post making cinephiles aware of the same.

In the caption, they noted, “Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think—January 31st, 2025! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we’re beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won’t forget!”

For the unknown, the movie is bankrolled by Vidya’s producer husband and the founder of Roy Kapur Films, Siddharth Roy Kapur. The entertainer also features Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

It’s not just Deva which got a new release date. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025, instead of December 6, 2024. The makers of the entertainer officially announced the same.

The film is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). Apparently, the decision to postpone the movie was made keeping in mind the fact that February 19, 2025, will be celebrated as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in the country.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna.

