Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's Deva preponed to January 31; Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava takes its previous release date

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are currently working with the team on their upcoming movie Deva, which is currently in its post-production stage. Earlier, the action-thriller was supposed to be released on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day. But the film has now been moved to a new date, i.e., January 31, 2025. Similarly, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming mass entertainer Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025, instead of February 19, 2025.

After entertaining the audience with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor is all set to play the lead in Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller Deva along with Pooja Hegde. Earlier, their fans would have to wait till February 14, 2025, to watch the movie on the big screens. But now, cinephiles can enjoy the show earlier on January 31, 2025, confirmed the film's PR team.

"Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' action thriller Deva starring Shahid Kapoor set to hit screens earlier on January 31, 2025," read their statement. Helmed by the acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker, the movie is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film also features Pavail Gulati.

Another piece of news that made Vicky Kaushal's fans jump in joy was the preponement of his upcoming movie, Chhaava. The makers of the movie officially announced that the film, which was scheduled for its big screen debut on February 19, 2025, is now set for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025.

The decision has been made keeping in mind the fact that February 19, 2025, will be celebrated as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in the country. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie stars Vicky as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, Suniel Shetty as God Krishna Vasudev Yadav, and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. Apart from them, actors like Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat will also be playing key roles in the movie.

