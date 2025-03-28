Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025: 5 VIRAL moments ft. Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar’s hug; Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s chit-chat and more

The most-awaited event, Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, concluded on a happening note on March 27, 2025. Several Bollywood and TV celebs graced the event and put their best fashion foot forward. The day was also filled with several moments that went viral online. Akshay Kumar and Sushmita Sen shared a warm hug. Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi also had a quick chat.

5 viral moments from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025:

1. Akshay Kumar and Sushmita Sen share a warm hug

At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Akshay Kumar crossed paths with Sushmita Sen. Upon meeting each other, the celebs shared a warm and endearing hug. They also posed for the paparazzi before Khiladi Kumar took her leave. Both Akshay and Sushmita looked stunning at the event in black attire.

2. Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi get chatty

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who worked in films like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, reunited at the PSSI Awards 2025. The moment Ananya saw Siddhant coming towards her, she graciously got up to greet him with a hug. The young stars then indulged in a quick conversation that left both of them laughing out loud.

3. Akshay Kumar performs on Hookah Bar song with Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance. As the ace singer sang the peppy number, Hookah Bar from the film Khiladi 786, he pulled up Akshay Kumar on the stage. Like a true sportsman, Khiladi Kumar performed the hook step of the fun track.

4. Sushmita Sen and Kajol’s heartwarming moment

Sushmita Sen won the Evergreen Fashion Icon (Female) award at the PSSI Awards 2025. After getting awarded the prestigious prize, the B-town diva came down and gave a warm and endearing hug to her industry friend, Kajol, who was sitting in the front row.

5. Sonu Nigam and Himesh Reshammiya take over the stage

One of the unexpected moments from the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 was when Sonu Nigam supported Himesh when the latter was performing for the audience. It's a crossover no one saw coming!

