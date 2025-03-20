Did You Know Dharmendra once threw daughter Esha Deol into a tubewell? Reason will leave you surprised

Esha Deol is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt and will release on March 21. She will be returning to the silver screen after 14 years. Recently, she revealed how her father Dharmendra made her learn swimming the hard way by throwing her into a tubeweel at age 11.

During a chat with News 18, Esha Deol shared a memorable childhood moment about learning to swim. At 11, she still hadn’t mastered the skill, and a day at their farmhouse turned into an unexpected lesson. Her father, Dharmendra, noticing this, took matters into his own hands, quite literally. Without warning, he picked her up and tossed her straight into a tubewell.

The actress recalled, “He said, ‘Abhi tak swimming nahi seekha hai tune?’ (You still haven’t learnt swimming?). So I said, ‘Nahi papa (no, dad).’ He picked me up and threw me into the tubewell.”

Panicked at first, she struggled but soon realized she was floating. And just like that, she found herself swimming for the first time. What began as a sudden shock turned into a moment of triumph, proving that sometimes the most unconventional lessons leave the strongest impact!

Esha also reminisced about the fun-filled swimming sessions star kids enjoyed in the 1980s. She recalled how a hotel pool in Mumbai’s Juhu neighborhood would be packed with familiar faces: Luv Sinha, Kush Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, and sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Growing up in the same era, they all shared similar routines and activities, making those moments even more special.

After splashing around in the crowded pool, the fun continued with post-swim treats like cold coffee milkshakes and crispy French fries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Deol is all set to return to the big screen after 14 years with Tumko Meri Kasam, a film directed by Vikram Bhatt. The upcoming drama, loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF, boasts a stellar cast including Adah Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Ishwak Singh. Marking her long-awaited comeback since Tell Me O Kkhuda in 2011, Esha's latest project is gearing up for its theatrical release this Friday, March 21, 2025.