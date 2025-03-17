Shah Rukh Khan’s new rented apartments to be half the size of Mannat; superstar to become neighbors of THIS film family: REPORT

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home, Mannat, has been a key attraction in the city. While people expect to spot the superstar at his residence, many visit the location to see the bungalow, as it is a Grade-III heritage property. But SRK and his family will now be relocating to their new apartments as their home will soon go under maintenance ahead of the monsoon season. Reports indicate that his temporary home is half the size of Mannat, and he will have the Bhagnani family as his neighbors. Read on!

Last month, Pinkvilla reported that Shah Rukh Khan had leased two luxury apartments in Mumbai from the Bhagnani family ahead of the renovation work at Mannat. The property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com indicate that one of the apartments has a carpet area of over 6,000 sq ft, while the other has a carpet area of 4,500 sq ft. Together, the duplex apartments in the Puja Casa building in the Pali Hill area of Khar come to 10,500 sq ft, which is less than half of his 27,000 sq ft bungalow, Mannat.

SRK has rented the first apartment from actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and his sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh, for the monthly rent, which is Rs 11.54 lakh. The second duplex is leased from their father, film producer Vashu Bhagnani, which is rented for Rs 12.61 lakh per month.

The two apartments are leased for a period of 36 months starting from April 1, 2025, and are located just 3 km from the original residence of the Khans. The two rented duplexes are on the first and second floors and the seventh and eighth floors.

A report by Hindustan Times indicates that the Puja Casa building is co-owned by Jackky, Deepshikha, and Vashu Bhagnani and is named after his wife, Pooja Bhagnani. Apart from Deepshikha, Jackky and Rakul Preet Singh and Vashu and Pooja Bhagnani live in the same building. This means the Khans will be having them as their next-door neighbors for the next couple of years.

Apart from them, Dilip Kumar's bungalow is located across from SRK's temporary house. Moreover, actor Sanjay Dutt's residence and the Kapoor family bungalow are also located in the Pali Hill area of Khar.