Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat renovation faces legal trouble; know why activist seeks NGT intervention

Shah Rukh Khan's renowned residence, Mannat, located in Mumbai, is scheduled for renovations this summer. According to reports, he and his family will temporarily relocate to facilitate the construction. However, the project has encountered a hurdle, as an activist has raised objections regarding potential violations in the renovation plans. A request has been made to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to intervene and halt the work.

According to a report by Bar & Bench on Monday, activist Santosh Daundkar has filed a plea with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), claiming that Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) did not secure the necessary Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the renovation of Mannat. Given that the bungalow is classified as a Grade III heritage structure, any modifications require official approval.

Advertisement

The report states that Khan intends to add two additional floors to his six-story bungalow. It also alleges that he converted twelve 1-BHK flats, originally designated for mass housing, into a single-family residence.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Santosh Daundkar to present evidence supporting his claims. Judicial Member Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Vijay Kulkarni stated that if there were any violations by the Project Proponent or the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Daundkar must submit proof within four weeks. Failure to do so could result in the dismissal of his appeal. The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing for April 23.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, is an iconic landmark in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area, attracting countless fans eager to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar.

Situated in the upscale neighborhood of Bandra, this magnificent mansion has become a popular tourist attraction, often surrounded by admirers hoping for a wave or a photo.

On the professional front, after delivering blockbuster hits with Jawan and Pathaan in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is now preparing for his next film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The project will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan.