Diljit Dosanjh cooks Kadahi Paneer on Diwali ahead of Dil-Luminati Jaipur tour; sends wishes to fans in his hilarious style: WATCH

After touring across the globe as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati, Diljit Dosanjh finally landed in India. He kickstarted the Dil-Luminati India Tour Year 24 by performing on two days in New Delhi. Since then, social media has been flooded with his concert video. As he gears up to perform in Jaipur next, she dropped a hilarious video, wishing his fans on the occasion of Diwali. The highlight of the clip was him cooking Kadahi Paneer and giving a funny voiceover to it in his patent style.

In the video Diljit Dosanjh posted on his Instagram, the singer-actor can be seen burning sparklers and lighting up his home with diyas, along with his team. He then took his fans into his pretty kitchen and showed them the ingredients he would be using to cook Kadahi Panner. The celebrity then takes over and showcases his impeccable cooking skills. While the end result would leave viewers salivating, his funny voice-over is sure to make them go ROFL.

Before starting his world tour, the star was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama film titled Amar Singh Chamkila, along with Parineeti Chopra. Diljit did an impeccable job in portraying the Punjabi folk singer in the biopic. But, did you know the filmmaker wasn’t sure about Dosanjh playing the lead role in the blockbuster movie?

While talking to Pinkvilla, Imtiaz Ali said, “I wasn’t sure whether it’s gonna work out with Diljit for some reason. I thought he might not be able to do it, etc. So, I didn’t approach him in the beginning, but it’s a little later that I did, the moment I spoke to him, it was just like a different chapter, and now it’s a sure shot thing, and now I really can’t imagine anybody else doing it.”

The Rockstar filmmaker further stated, “In a way, he has been preparing for Chamkila ever since he was born because he was born in those parts. Diljit is also from Malwa, from Punjab from a smaller place he knows that language; he knows what it is to be an artist in Punjab and rise he knows about Chamkila much before I got to know him. He knew everything. When he spoke to me, the first thing he said was that there are many people in this world who think they are the biggest fan of Chamkila, and I’m also one of them.”

