Dabba Cartel's Gajraj Rao defends Rakesh Roshan against trolls questioning him for choosing Hrithik Roshan as Krrish: 'Unka paisa hai…'

Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik Roshan with the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai along with Ameesha Patel. Since then, the father-son duo worked in multiple movies including the Krrish franchise which started with the 2003 movie, Koi... Mil Gaya. Then came Krrish and Krrish 3. While Hrithik did commendable work in all the movies, some fans were impressed with the filmmaker repeating his son in all of them. In an interview, actor Gajraj Rao defended the director for choosing Hrithik as Krrish. Read on!

Watching Hrithik Roshan on the big screen is always a delight. But when Krrish 3 came, a section of cinephiles stated that Rakesh Roshan could have chosen Shahid Kapoor to play the lead role as watching Hrithik was being repetitive. Now, veteran Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao shared his two cents on the matter.

While talking to Filmygyan, the Dabba Cartel actor stated that filmmaking is not social work nor do the makers have moral obligations towards anyone. Citing the example of ace director Satyajit Ray, Rao further stated that he also made films with almost the same actors as after working over the years, they bond well.

When it came to Rakesh Roshan, people said he gave the role to his son. Some also suggested that Shahid Kapoor should have played Krrish. But that’s not how things work. Speaking his mind, the Badhaai Ho exclaimed, “Unka paisa hai, unka kaam hai, unki creativity hai, uske andar Hrithik fit hota hai. Mujhey lagta hai ke bada jahalat hai iske andar. Repeat kuch nhi hota. Ye maker ki mehnat hai. (It’s his money, his name, his creativity and for him, Hrithik fits in the said role. I think this is stupidity in saying so. Nothing is repeated, this is the hard work and vision of the maker.)”

Advertisement

As for Gajraj Rao, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming comedy series, Dupahiya. Directed by Sonam Nair, it will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 7, 2025. Apart from Rao, the show also stars Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma in the key roles.