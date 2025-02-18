Dupahiya: When and where to watch Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava, Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane’s upcoming comedy series

Streaming platform Prime Video announced their upcoming comedy web show, Dupahiya, on Monday. A day later, the makers charmed fans by revealing the show's poster, which gives off amusing vibes and features the lead cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Check out the details to find out when it is set to release.

When and where to watch Dupahiya

On February 18, Prime Video shared the first poster of their upcoming comedy web series, Dupahiya: Sapno Ka Chakkajam. The quirky poster features Sparsh Shrivastava’s character sitting on the front of a bike, while a grumpy Gajrao Rao is attending a call. Renuka Shahane looks surprised as she watches him, while Shivani Raghuvanshi and Bhuvan Arora appear to be giving a tough look at the situation.

"Aavela Dupahiya #DupahiyaOnPrime, New Series, March 7," the post was captioned.

First look poster of Dupahiya

Reacting to the announcement, a user stated, "Another masterpiece show…" while a fan predicted, "Maja aayega dekhne me jaise panchayat series dekhne me maja aaya tha" another fan chimed in, "It will be so funny series"

Plot of Dupahiya

Notably, the announcement video shared on Monday, February 17, revealed that the upcoming comedy web show is set against the backdrop of a crime-free fictional village of Dhadakpur. Things take an unexpected turn when a two-wheeler purchased by a father to meet his future son-in-law’s demands is robbed.

The pursuit of finding the stolen motorcycle promises chaos, drama, laughter, and entertainment for the audience. "BREAKING NEWS: India’s only crime-free village reports its first-ever crime. Kaun le gaya iss saiyyan ka dupahiya? Jaante hai, saath mein #DupahiyaOnPrime, New Series, March 7," the teaser of the post was captioned.

Cast and Crew of Dupahiya

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma in the key roles.

In an official statement shared, Sonam called it an incredibly fulfilling journey to bring Dupahiya to life. She stated that the series is a celebration of humor, chaos, and the quirks of small-town life. "The incredible ensemble of actors has infused Dupahiya with warmth, humor, and energy, making each character truly memorable,” she said further adding that she is certain of audiences enjoying the show.