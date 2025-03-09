Vanvaas on OTT: When and where to watch Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer family-drama

Nana Patekar and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma starrer Vanvaas was released last year in December. Nearly three months after its theatrical release, the family drama is set to stream digitally. The makers recently unveiled the details about the date and the streaming platform it will be available to watch. Check it out.

When and where to watch Vanvaas

Today, on March 9, streaming giant Zee 5 shared an official poster of Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Vanvaas. It has been revealed that the film will start streaming digitally on the streaming platform on March 14, 2025.

The caption on the official announcement post read, "Jo paraye bhi na kare, agar vo apne kar jaayein, toh apnon se bada paraya kaun?#Vanvaas premieres 14th March, only on #ZEE5."

Advertisement

See post here

Plot of Vanvaas

Vanvaas narrates the story of an elderly widower played by Nana Patekar still grieving his wife’s death and is diagnosed with dementia. When he decides to donate his house to a trust, his children conspire to abandon him in Varanasi. Meanwhile, he meets a stranger and a crook, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who cares for him and decides to reunite him with his family.

The theme of the film is reminiscent of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s Baghban.

Cast and Crew of Vanvaas

Directed by Anil Sharma, the family-drama film features Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Kushboo Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It was written by Anil Sharma, Sunil Sirvaiya, and Amjad Ali and produced by Suman Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios Presents and produced by Anil Sharma Productions, it is co-produced by Kamlesh Kanungo, Gaurav Agrawal, Rohit Choudhary, and Jawahar Lal.

Advertisement

According to Pinkvilla’s review of Vanvaas, the performances of the actors in the film are alright but not enough to salvage the movie from its pacing and predictability issues. The noble themes are overshadowed by a clichéd narrative and a screenplay that does not engage or innovate.

It could have been a moving critique on the abandonment of the elderly, but ends up as a film that one might appreciate for its heart but struggle to sit through due to its numerous shortcomings.