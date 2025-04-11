Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR UPDATE about Awarapan 2’s shooting that will leave you thrilled; find out

Emraan Hashmi’s film Awarapan has a separate fan base altogether. Ever since the teaser of its sequel was released, fans have been jumping with joy, waiting for Awarapan 2. And now, the actor, who is also gearing up for his upcoming release, Ground Zero, gave some major updates about the sequel and its release date, and we bet it’s going to leave you thrilled.

During a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Emraan Hashmi was questioned about Awarapan 2. Speaking about it, the Ground Zero actor revealed that shooting of the sequel will commence in July 2025. He further shared that the film's scripting is going on at the moment. Emraan also stated that the film will be released on April 3.

On March 24, Emraan Hashmi and the makers of Awarapan 2 dropped the teaser for the sequel on social media platforms. The announcement video had the actor’s voice-over with him standing on a boat looking at the sunset. The clip also features scenes of him with Shriya Saran from the first, and it’s enough to get fans all nostalgic.

The teaser video also sees the Jannat star freeing a bird from a cage and saying, “Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai (To die for someone else’s life is my destiny)." The text at the end of the teaser reads, “Awarapan 2, The journey continues."

The iconic song Tera Mera Rishta from the 2007 film is also heard playing in the background, adding a much more nostalgic feel to the announcement. It has been revealed that the sequel will be released next year. “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2," the official announcement’s post was captioned.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan (2007) was led by Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran. It also featured Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shaad Randhawa, and more in key roles.

