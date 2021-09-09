EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar off to UK tomorrow to resume Ranjit Tewari’s psychological thriller

returned to Mumbai on Monday, September 6, after his mother, Aruna Bhatia was admitted at a hospital in Mumbai. Two days later, on September 8, his mother left for her heavenly abode. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Khiladi will be off to the UK on September 10 to resume work on director Ranjit Tewari’s psychological thriller.

“Akshay is a thorough professional and believes in the saying that show must go on. He also understands the gravity of the financial scenario when the film shoots are put on hold, especially in tough times like the on-going pandemic - since 100s of people are involved in the production team and crew. He was with his mother in her last few days, performed all the rituals over the last couple of days and is now all ready to resume work. He will be taking off to the UK tomorrow morning and will resume shooting after following the quarantine guidelines of the local authorities,” revealed a source.

The Ranjit Tewari film is produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani and will be shot throughout September in the UK. The makers have recreated Shimla in London and the film is said to be an official adaptation of the 2018 Tamil classic, Ratasasan. The film features Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead, however, she is yet to commence shooting for the film. She is expected to join the team in a fortnight.

Apart from the aforementioned films, Akshay will be shooting for Raksha Bandhan, Oh My God 2, and Ram Setu this year. He is also expected to commence work on his digital debut, The End towards the year end, however, an official confirmation on the same is awaited. Akshay, Ranjit and the Bhagnani’s last teamed up on Bell Bottom, which was the first theatrical release after the nation recovered from the second wave of pandemic. His next theatrical release is expected to be the Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi.

