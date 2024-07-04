EXCLUSIVE: Kill actor Lakshya recalls getting filled with patriotism after watching Border in childhood

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal's upcoming film Kill is making headlines for its never-seen-before action. The movie's trailer worked wonders and promised an edge-of-the-seat action thriller. At the same time, it also successfully established Lakshya as an action hero to look forward to and Raghav Juyal as a promising antagonist.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Lakshya and Raghav opened up about their favorite childhood films.

Lakshya used to love Border and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham growing up

Speaking about the kind of films he loved in childhood, Lakshya took the name of Border, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Sholay, and Mr. India. He recalled watching K3G in theaters with his family but Mr. India at home. He mentioned that Border was one of his favorite action films which used to fill him with the emotion of patriotism.

Lakshya said that after watching Border as a kid he used to feel, he would also stand up for the nation if there's ever a need. The actor also mentioned that the action genre has always attracted him the most.

Raghav Juyal also shared that he loved watching K3G, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sholay, and The Burning Train. He added that he watched Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 5-6 times and also recalled being thrilled while watching TBT and Sholay on Doordarshan.

When asked about what kind of genres he plans to do in the future, Lakshya said that he has "tasted blood now so I would want to stay in the zone for a while now." He added, "I really enjoyed doing action, so why not?"

More about Kill

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill features Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in the lead along with Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala.

Ananya Panday who watched the film recently at a special screening called it "so bloody good" and said that it's unmissable. Vicky Kaushal also lauded the film and said, “What a film! I tip my hat off to each and everyone involved in making this film. People don’t know what’s coming their way.”

Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the action thriller first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. Now it's gearing up to release in the cinemas on July 5, 2024.

