Hansal Mehta reacts as fan calls Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta his career-defining film: ‘Nobody watched…’

Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao have established themselves as a successful director-actor duo, with films like Shahid and Aligarh earning critical praise. However, not all of their projects have gained the same level of recognition or success. The director was quick to mention that their 2017 crime drama Omerta was largely overlooked and nobody watched it, despite a fan calling it "career-defining."

On Wednesday evening, an X user shared a poster of Omerta and wrote in the caption, “Hidden Gem Alert (bell emoji) Witness @RajkummarRao in a career-defining performance in @MehtaHansal's #Omerta (fire emoji) Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN @JioCinema & @Zee5India (tv emoji).”

Hansal reposted the tweet and wrote, “So career defining that nobody watched the film. So career defining that neither of us have made a film like this again. Career defining indeed.”

Another X user agreed with Hansal Mehta that Omerta didn't get a wide theatrical release despite being one of Rajummar's best work till date. “One of @RajkummarRao best work till date. Loved the movie, but yes watched it on OTT, couldn’t find a screen showing it in Sydney at the time of release,” the user commented.

“I remember I had travelled 10-12 kms from my college to a small multiplex to watch this, but when I reached they said that the show had been cancelled because of no audience,” lamented another user.

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta was inspired by the life of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British terrorist of Pakistani descent. He was the mastermind behind the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

On the work front, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Rao is collaborating with Aditya Nimbalkar for a dark comedy centered around a murder.

The report also revealed that Rao will produce the film, which is set to premiere directly on Netflix. Furthermore, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Rajkummar is working on two consecutive films for the global streaming platform, with the second film being directed by Vivek Das.

Sources close to the project shared that Rao has chosen two films where he will not only act but also serve as a producer. The source further revealed that Rao has signed Vivek Das and Aditya Nimbalkar for separate feature films under his production banner and has presented their scripts to Netflix for a multi-film deal.