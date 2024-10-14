Happy Birthday Zoya Akhtar: 5 Netflix movies of director that will be your silver lining on bluey Monday

Happy Birthday, Zoya Akhtar! Today, we celebrate the brilliance of this visionary director whose films have a unique way of lifting our spirits. As we honor her creative genius, let's dive into five remarkable movies that promise to chase away those pesky Monday blues. Whether it's through heartfelt storytelling, relatable characters, or vibrant visuals, these films are sure to bring a splash of joy to your day. Let’s explore the magic of Zoya Akhtar’s cinema and find the perfect pick-me-up for your Monday!

5 Netflix movies of birthday girl Zoya Akhtar to banish those Monday blues

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Year of release: 2011

Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) is the perfect remedy to chase away those Monday blues. This captivating film follows three friends embarking on an adventurous bachelor trip across Spain.

As they confront their hidden anxieties and regrets, Imran, played by Farhan Akhtar, epitomizes the essence of living in the moment, encouraging his friends to embrace spontaneity and savor life’s experiences. Rich in themes of friendship, romance, and self-discovery, this film offers a delightful blend of thrilling sports and heartfelt moments, making it an inspiring watch for anyone seeking a boost in spirits.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Year of release: 2015

Advertisement

Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do is a vibrant remedy for Monday blues, blending humor with heartfelt moments. Set on a luxury cruise, this captivating family drama follows the affluent Mehra family as they celebrate their parents' anniversary.

The story dives into the strained marriage of Kamal (Anil Kapoor) and Neelam (Shefali Shah), while their children, Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh), confront their own dilemmas. As tensions rise, Kabir's daring leap off the ship to escape a forced engagement sparks a hilarious rescue mission, showcasing the family's quirky dynamics.

3. The Archies

IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance/Musical/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda

Year of release: 2023

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies offers a fresh spin on the classic comic series. Set in 1960s India. This Netflix film introduces a new cast, including Suhana Khan, and follows Archie Andrews (Agastya) and his friends—Veronica (Khushi), Betty, and Reggie (Vedang)—as they navigate teenage life in the fictional town of Riverdale.

Advertisement

With its blend of nostalgia and contemporary storytelling, The Archies explores friendship, love, and heartbreak, delivering a delightful mix of adventure and emotion that’s sure to lift your spirits! It is the perfect cure for Monday blues.

4. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gupta, Kalki Koechlin, Malaika Arora

Year of release: December 26, 2023

Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan offers a captivating exploration of friendship in the digital age. Co-written by Akhtar and directed by Arjun Varain Singh, this film uniquely highlights the dynamics of platonic relationships amidst the challenges posed by social media.

The story follows the unbreakable bond between three friends—Ahana, Neil, and Imaad—who have shared a lifetime of memories since their school days. With its remarkable ensemble cast and compelling narrative, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan invites viewers to reflect on the layers of connection that define our friendships. It’s a perfect remedy for Monday blues, reminding us of the enduring power of friendship in a fast-paced world.

Advertisement

5. Bombay Talkies

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan

Year of release: 2013

Bombay Talkies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, stands out as a remarkable cinematic experience that defies conventional Bollywood norms. This anthology comprises four short films by renowned directors Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Zoya Akhtar, celebrating a century of Indian cinema.

Each segment poignantly explores how films resonate with diverse social classes, showcasing the powerful influence of storytelling. This unique cinematic endeavor deserves more recognition for its creativity and depth. If you’re looking for a refreshing escape from Monday blues, Bombay Talkies is an excellent choice, offering a blend of heartwarming narratives that remind us of cinema's ability to connect us all.

What's your favorite Zoya Akhtar film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar confirms working on crime-mafia film; recalls Salim-Javed’s style of writing and how they didn't resort to ‘cheap tricks’