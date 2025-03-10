Hardik Pandya’s rumored GF Jasmin Walia grabs eyeballs as she drops PICS cheering for team India for winning CT 2025

During the thrilling ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai, India clinched a remarkable victory against New Zealand by 4 wickets, ending a nine-year trophy drought. While the match saw a host of celebrity attendees, it was British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia, rumored to be Hardik Pandya’s new love interest, who grabbed the most attention.

Adding to the buzz, she shared snapshots from the match on social media, prompting fans to flood the comments, playfully referring to her as 'Bhabhi Ji.'

Jasmin Walia took to Instagram to share glimpses from the Champions Trophy 2025 final. In the first picture, captured from behind, she is seen standing in the stadium, watching the match in a blue and white striped dress cinched with a beige belt, her hair tied in a ponytail.

Advertisement

The second image offers a closer look at her face as she enjoys the game. She also posted a video capturing the celebratory moments after Team India’s victory, featuring fireworks lighting up the stadium. Another snapshot showcases the Indian team posing with the trophy, standing beside the word ‘Champions’ displayed on the ground. Along with these, Jasmin shared several other pictures flaunting her match-day look.

As soon as Jasmin shared the pictures, fans flooded the comments with excitement. Many playfully referred to her as "Bhabhi Ji," while others speculated about her connection with Hardik Pandya. One user commented, "She comes for Hardik Pandya 🇮🇳," while another simply wrote, "Bhabi." Some fans kept the focus on the cricketer, with comments like "All eyes on Hardik" and "Hardik is being Hardik." Others expressed admiration for Jasmin, with one saying, "You're very lucky," and another noting, "You always support Hardik."

Advertisement

On July 18, 2024, Natasa Stankovic shared news of her separation from Hardik Pandya through an Instagram post. Reflecting on their four-year journey together, she mentioned that despite their best efforts to make things work, they ultimately decided to part ways in a manner they both felt was right. While moving forward separately, she reassured that their priority remains their son, Agastya, and they will continue to co-parent him with love and commitment.