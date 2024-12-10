Bollywood newswrap, December 10: Alia-Ranbir, Kareena-Saif fly to invite PM Modi, Akshay Kumar starts Bhooth Bangla shooting & more

Hey Bollywood fans! Stuck in the mid-week grind and missed out on the latest buzz? Don’t worry, we've got you covered! From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, flying off to invite PM Modi for Raj Kapoor's 100th celebration to Akshay Kumar kicking off the shoot for Bhooth Bangla, here’s a quick look at today’s top Bollywood news!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 10, 2024:

1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan fly to invite PM Modi

The Kapoor family is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of Raj Kapoor, the legendary ‘Showman,’ and visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the grand event. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor were seen at Kalina airport, heading to Delhi for the special occasion.

Alia stunned in a red tissue saree, while Kareena looked elegant in a red anarkali suit. Ranbir and Saif also exuded royal charm, making it a memorable family outing ahead of the celebration.

2. Akshay Kumar kickstarts Bhooth Bangla shooting; release date OUT

Akshay Kumar has begun filming for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, set for release on April 2, 2026. The newly released poster features the actor sitting on a spooky rooftop holding a lantern, dressed in a white shirt, blue half-coat, lungi, and shoes with socks.

Advertisement

Excited about the project, he shared his enthusiasm about collaborating with Priyadarshan, promising a blend of horror and humor.

3. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s 3rd anniversary celebration in ‘jungle’

Katrina Kaif shared moments from her adventurous 3rd anniversary celebration with Vicky Kaushal on Instagram, where they spent 48 hours in the jungle. She posted stunning pictures of herself in a yellow dress surrounded by greenery, a shot of her walking through the forest in a casual outfit, and images of wildlife like a leopard and Nilgai.

She also shared a selfie by the pool in a blue hoodie and cap, as well as a champagne toast with Vicky. She captioned the post, “48 hrs in the jungle..."

4. Tiger Shroff welcomes Sonaj Bajwa to Baaghi 4

Sonam Bajwa has officially joined the Baaghi 4 cast, marking another collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala after Housefull 5. The actress has been cast as the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff.

Tiger, excited about her addition to the Baaghi Universe, took to social media to welcome her, sharing a picture of Sonam looking stunning in a white tank top, her hair styled in soft waves. The post read, "Welcoming the new member of the Rebel family. Thrilled to have @sonambajwa in #BaaghiUniverse."

Advertisement

5. Dharmendra summoned by Patiala House Court in Delhi

Dharmendra has been summoned by the Patiala House Court in Delhi over a 'cheating' case related to his Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise. Businessman Sushil Kumar alleges that Dharmendra misled him into investing in the franchise.

The court has accused the actor and two others of offenses under sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 20, 2025, with evidence pointing to the actor's involvement.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor, rumored BF Vedang Raina caught in cute moment at Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s cocktail party; see INSIDE PICS ft Anurag Kashyap and more