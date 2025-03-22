Bollywood Newswrap, March 22: Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War to clash with Yash’s Toxic; SRK, Virat Kohli’s dance at IPL 2025 opening ceremony

B-town is always buzzing with major news updates that keep the audience entertained throughout the day. March 22, 2025, was also one busy day in Bollywood when several news stories made headlines. Akshay Kumar announced the release date of Kesari 2. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the IPL 2025 opening. Here's a quick recap!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 22, 2025:

1. Kesari Chapter 2 official announcement: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan’s film teaser to release on THIS date; details inside

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan are coming together for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Akshay recently confirmed the sequel and announced that it will hit theaters on April 18. Adding to the excitement, the highly anticipated teaser is set to drop on March 24!

2. EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s introduction scene will be a highlight of Sikandar, reveals director AR Murugadoss; says THIS about climax

Discussing Salman Khan’s role in Sikandar, AR Murugadoss expressed his excitement, stating, “I have worked with superstars in all my previous films and Salman sir is also a superstar. His introduction will be special for this film. His introduction scene will be one of the highlights.”

3. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde begin Rishikesh schedule for David Dhawan's film in spiritual way; WATCH

Actors Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde are gearing up for their upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The duo has shared glimpses from their time in Rishikesh, where they were seen performing aarti, embracing a spiritual beginning to their journey.

4. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, the Ram and Ravan of Ramayana, are set for pre-war with Toxic and Love & War’s clash at box office

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who will bring Ram and Ravan to life in Nitesh Tiwari's eagerly awaited Ramayana, appear to be gearing up for a major box office clash before their mythological battle. Yash’s high-octane action thriller Toxic is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, while Ranbir’s lavish period drama Love and War is set to release just a day later, on March 20, 2026.

5. Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan dancing with King of Cricket Virat Kohli on Jhoome Jo Pathaan is the ultimate IPL 2025 opening moment: WATCH

At the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli created an unforgettable moment when the superstar invited the cricketer to groove with him on his popular track, Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

What happened next amazed everyone, as King Kohli confidently joined in, perfectly nailing the hook steps. This epic collaboration delighted fans from both the worlds of Bollywood and cricket.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!