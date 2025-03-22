Kesari Chapter 2 official announcement: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan’s film teaser to release on THIS date; details inside

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan are coming together for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of this historical drama, and the wait is almost over! Akshay recently confirmed the sequel and announced that it will hit theaters on April 18. Adding to the excitement, the highly anticipated teaser is set to drop on March 24!

Yes, you heard it right! Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to unveil a short clip featuring the striking words, “A revolution painted in courage.” The video also confirmed, “Kesari Chapter 2 teaser out on 24th March, 2025.”

Along with the clip, he wrote in the caption, “Kuch ladaaiyan hathiyaaron se nahi ladi jaati.” He further revealed that the film will hit cinemas worldwide on April 18, 2025.

As soon as the post went live, fans shared their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, “Guru ji, I can't wait for the teaser!” While another commented, “Content Kumar is back.” A fan also wrote, “Blockbuster loading.” Another chimed in, “This is cinema.”

Many also eagerly expressed their anticipation, with comments like “Can't wait!” and “Comeback ho to aisa.” Another fan summed up the excitement, calling it “a masterpiece in the making.”

Earlier, the Sky Force actor sparked excitement by hinting at the arrival of a new chapter. He took to Instagram to share a series of stills from Kesari, reflecting on the powerful story that captivated audiences six years ago.

Advertisement

The visuals revisited the legendary battle where a small group of Sikh warriors stood their ground against thousands of Afghans, showcasing extraordinary bravery and resilience.

The clip also built anticipation by acknowledging that while history had documented one part of this saga, another awaited its turn to be told. Emphasizing the unyielding spirit of courage, it teased the rise of a new battle while carrying forward the same intensity and fire.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kesari Chapter 2 will delve into the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Speculation hints that the sequel might explore barrister C. Sankaran Nair’s relentless pursuit of justice as he sought to uncover the truth behind the tragic events of 1919.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, the historical drama is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, promising a gripping continuation of the Kesari legacy.