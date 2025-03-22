Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan dancing with King of Cricket Virat Kohli on Jhoome Jo Pathaan is ultimate IPL 2025 opening moment: WATCH

The Indian Premier League 2025 opening ceremony witnessed an unforgettable moment as Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, set the stage on fire by dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan alongside the King of Cricket, Virat Kohli. Their electrifying performance left fans thrilled and added a touch of Bollywood glamour to the cricket extravaganza. Don’t miss this epic moment!

During the opening ceremony of IPL 2025, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli shared an unforgettable moment when the actor invited the cricketer to dance with him to his hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. What followed left everyone in awe, as King Kohli didn’t hesitate and flawlessly matched the hook steps, creating a memorable moment that thrilled both Bollywood and cricket fans alike.

See the video here:

The Jawan actor lit up the stage at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, captivating the audience at Eden Gardens with his unmatched charm. The Bollywood superstar and KKR owner made a spectacular entry, delighting fans by delivering his iconic Pathaan dialogue: "Agar party Pathaan ke ghar hogi, toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega hi!"

As usual, the new IPL season kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony. Shreya Ghoshal mesmerized the audience with her soulful voice, while Disha Patani's electrifying performance and Karan Aujla's energetic act kept the excitement soaring. Fans couldn’t stop cheering as the stars lit up the stage and entertained the massive crowd.

The opening ceremony wrapped up with a celebratory cake-cutting to commemorate IPL's remarkable 18-year journey. This milestone marks another exciting chapter in the league’s history.

For this season, Rajat Patidar, leading RCB, won the toss and chose to bowl first, while Ajinkya Rahane took on the role of KKR captain for the first time. IPL Season 18 officially kicked off on March 22, 2025, with the finals scheduled for May 25, 2025.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, King, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller.