Heeramandi’s Taha Shah recalls being broken despite making debut alongside Shraddha Kapoor; ‘I have weaknesses……’

You might recognize Taha Shah as the charming Tajdar from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, but not many know that he made his debut alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the 2011 film Luv Ka The End. Unfortunately, the movie failed at the box office, and Taha’s career struggled to gain momentum despite his Bollywood break. Taha recently opened up about the same and shared "everything has taught me that I have weaknesses and for that, I need to invest time, energy, focus and build on those weaknesses and convert it to my strength."

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Taha Shah reflected on his journey in the industry, sharing insights into his career struggles, regrets, and the experience of filming the viral Mutton Song from his debut film alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Taha said, "Sab log toot te hain, main bhi toota hoon." He emphasized that experiencing vulnerability, frustration, and the urge to give up is completely natural and unavoidable. However, he pointed out that, in the end, it is up to the individual to decide whether to walk away or keep pushing forward.

Advertisement

Taha also shared that he constantly reminded himself that as long as he was alive, he had a chance to succeed. Acknowledging that everyone faces difficulties, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pursue his passion.

While he admitted that he had yet to experience a major breakthrough in his career, he believed that every struggle had helped him recognize his weaknesses. The Heermandi star stressed the importance of dedicating time, energy, and focus to overcoming those shortcomings and transforming them into strengths.

The iconic Mutton Song from Luv Ka The End, where Taha set the dance floor ablaze while dressed as a woman, gained renewed attention when Heeramandi was released last year. When asked about how he built confidence for the performance, especially since it was his debut film, the actor reflected on the experience.

Advertisement

He pointed out that legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan had also dressed as women in various songs. Recalling the shoot day, he mentioned that he initially wore a ghagra choli and had his makeup done but felt that something was missing.

It was only after an hour, when the team provided him with a wig, that everything fell into place. He credited the wig for helping him fully immerse himself in the character.