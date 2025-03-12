Farida Jalal admits having 'motherly affection' for Shah Rukh Khan; reveals emotional reason behind wanting to give him 'all the mamta'

Veteran actress Farida Jalal recently reminisced about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in multiple films, sharing that she always had a maternal instinct toward him. She expressed that their on-screen bond genuinely felt like that of a mother and son. Since SRK had lost his mother, she often felt an even stronger urge to shower him with mamta (maternal love).

In an interview with Galatta Plus, veteran actress Farida Jalal reflected on her experiences working with Shah Rukh Khan, praising his infectious energy and enthusiasm. She shared that she had the privilege of collaborating with him on numerous films and cherished every moment of their journey together.

Discussing her maternal affection for the superstar, Jalal expressed that having portrayed his mother on screen multiple times, she naturally felt a strong mother-son bond with him. She further mentioned that since Jawan actor had lost his mother, she often felt an instinctive need to shower him with as much maternal love as possible.

Farida Jalal reminisced about her first meeting with King actor on the sets of the 1992 film Dil Aashna Hai, one of the earliest projects he had signed. She recalled that he was initially reserved and introverted, often keeping to himself.

However, she noted a noticeable change in him while working on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, describing him as a completely different person by then. She attributed this transformation to the impact of success on an actor's personality.

Khan's mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, passed away in 1990. In a conversation on the Locarno Meets podcast, the actor shared that he envisions his films on a grand scale, believing that his parents can watch them from heaven.

Reflecting on their absence during his journey in the film industry, the Pathaan expressed that he always felt the need to make larger-than-life movies for them. He admitted that while it might seem ‘childish,’ he still believes his mother has become a star in the sky and even feels he knows which one she is.