‘I wanna be Priyanka Chopra’ claims Masaba Gupta and the reason will make you love Desi Girl even more

Priyanka Chopra rules the cinema world with her talent, charisma, and determination. From her humble beginnings in India, where she won the title of Miss World in 2000, Priyanka embarked on a remarkable journey to become one of the most celebrated actresses, not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Recently, ace designer Masaba Gupta shared how PeeCee's journey has been so inspiring, adding she used to say, "I wanna be Priyanka Chopra."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, designer and entrepreneur Masaba Gupta opened up about her admiration for global icon Priyanka Chopra, praising her for her inspiring journey and unmatched versatility.

Masaba expressed that she has long been a fan of Priyanka Chopra, particularly impressed by how the actress has masterfully navigated multiple career paths. She noted that Priyanka managed an impressive career flip, having explored singing in between her acting projects, without any decline in her acting prowess. Masaba highlighted that despite the shift in industries and ventures, PeeCee has remained consistent and powerful in her performances.

She further pointed out that Priyanka’s achievements include launching her own brand, establishing a solid Hollywood portfolio, and yet continuing to be the quintessential "desi girl" who hasn’t been replaced. Masaba shared that she found this rare balance incredibly inspiring and even recalled telling herself in the past, "I wanna be Priyanka Chopra."

Continuing her praise, Masaba described Priyanka as a complete Bollywood package, sensuous, charismatic, a brilliant performer, and someone who delivers powerful dialogues with grace. She added that Priyanka possesses an incredible screen presence, the ability to dance with flair, and the essence of a true-blue Bollywood heroine.

Masaba also admired Priyanka’s loyalty, saying that the actress continues to work with the same team whenever she returns to India. For Masaba, this consistency, along with Priyanka’s dynamic career, made her a source of inspiration.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Prime Video's Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has Citadel Season 2, The Bluff, an untitled film with Mahesh Babu, Krrish 4, and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

