Abhishek Bachchan's performance in I Want To Talk is his 'career best', says Shabana Azmi; 'It is quite amazing to find him letting go...'

Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar’s drama movie I Want to Talk recently hit cinemas. While the film is going slow at the box office, it has been receiving positive reviews. Recently, veteran actress Shabana Azmi reviewed Junior Bachchan’s performance in the movie and stated that it is one of his ‘career best.’

A while ago, on November 28, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram and dropped a screengrab from Abhishek Bachchan’s recently released movie, I Want To Talk. In her review of the film and Bachchan’s acting skills, she penned, “#Abhishek Bachchans performance in #Shoojit Sircar’s #I Want To Talk is undoubtedly his career best.”

She added, “Sincere and deeply felt he gives himself to the character completely. And it is quite amazing to find him letting go of an actor’s inherent vanity. Shabaash.”

Earlier, Abhishek’s father, Amitabh Bachchan, took to his blog and penned a strong message for his son after the film’s release. Big B also reviewed the movie and expressed that some films invite people to be entertained while others invite ‘to BE the film,’ and I Want to Talk does exactly that.

He added, “It picks you up gently from your seat in the theater and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon, and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into... ESCAPISM.”

Patting his son’s back for his commendable performance in Shoojit Sircar’s movie, Senior Bachchan stated, “Abhishek.. you are not Abhishek.. you are ARJUN SEN of the film.” He also conveyed a strong message, stating, “Let them say what they say.. but this is what I say.. the say for the film.”

For the unknown, the movie is based on a real-life story of an NRI who is reportedly a cancer survivor and director Shoojit's friend. The movie narrates how the single dada navigates the complex relationship with his daughter since childhood. In the film, Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Arjun Sen, while actress Ahilya Bamroo portrays Reya (his daughter), with Johnny Lever, Pearl Dey, and others in supporting roles.

