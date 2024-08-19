IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Trailer OUT: Anubhav Sinha's limited series with Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur promises riveting drama and thrills; WATCH

Netflix has dropped the official trailer of its upcoming limited series titled, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Based on a true incident, the thriller drama explores the gripping tale of India's longest hijacking that took place in 1999. The limited series stars an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles along with Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Patralekha, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa.

Besides sharing the trailer, the streaming giant also revealed the release date of the show. The caption of the post read, “7 days. 188 lives onboard. A nation’s worst nightmare. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix!”

Take a look at the trailer here:

In the trailer, Vijay Varma can be seen playing a pilot, Captain Sharan Dev of IC 814, while Pankaj Kapur is essaying the role of Minister (MEA) Vijaybhan Singh. Naseeruddin Shah as Vinay Kaul, Cabinet Secretary and the head of CMG, has joined the series.

Further, Dia Mirza takes the buzz a notch higher in the role of journalist Shalini Chandra. Patralekhaa portrays a flight attendant named Indrani, while Pooja Gor plays Vijay Varma's wife, who is waiting for her husband to return with the lives stuck in the airplane. Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, and Manoj Pahwa add intensity to the upcoming hijack drama in the roles of R&AW officer Ranjan Mishra, MEA secretary, and IB official, respectively.

Boasting hard-hitting dialogues and an ensemble cast, the trailer successfully manages to leave a mark and delves into the theme of geo-politics.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a groundbreaking story about the ordeal of the never-ending seven days of December 1999 and the struggle of 188 lives hijacked 30,000 feet in the air. The show marked the return of Anubhav Sinha after Bheed. The filmmaker serves as the director of the show, while Trishant Srivastava accompanies him as the creator.

