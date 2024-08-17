Stree 2 Success Bash: Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa arrive hand-in-hand, Kriti Sanon glams up party

A couple of days ago on August 15, the horror comedy movie Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana hit theatres. Since then, the film has been showing a positive trend at the box office. A couple of hours ago, Pinkvilla termed it as a blockbuster hit movie speculating the film would reach the Rs 200 crore mark by Monday. Look at the big numbers, the entire team was elated and hosted a success bash just a day after the film’s release.

At the star-studded event organized in Mumbai, several B-town biggies made stylish appearances. While the leading lady, Shraddha Kapoor made a head-turning entry in her red luxury car, she was joined by Varun Dhawan, who has a cameo as Bhediya in the film.

Next up was Rajkummar Rao who played the male lead, Vicky, in Stree 2. The Srikanth actor looked dapper in a colorful shirt he paired with black pants and sneakers. The actor was joined by his wife, actress Patralekhaa who went casual for the night in a black see-through top with matching heels and a denim bag that went well with her look.

Joining the soiree was actress Kriti Sanon who arrived to show her support to the team. For the celebratory gala, she went with a beige backless slip dress. Sanon left her hair open and accessorized her look with a luxury bag.

Check it out:

Among the many stars who celebrated the success of the Amar Kaushik directorial movie was Veer Pahariya. The actor, who will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan in Sky Force went with an all-black ensemble for the night. Joining him was actor Abhishek Banerjee, who portrays Vicky's friend Jana in the movie.

Advertisement

The Vedaa actor went in a comfy attire. He donned a gray t-shirt with matching trousers, a pair of white sneakers, and eyewear.

Check it out:

For the unknown, Stree 2 is helmed by Amar Kaushik and jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The sequel to the 2018 movie Stree, also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Success Bash: Shraddha Kapoor arrives in style with her bestie Varun Dhawan aka Bhediya; WATCH