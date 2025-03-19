Imran Khan and GF Lekha Washington’s rare appearance evokes old-school romance; don’t miss them walking hand in hand; WATCH

Imran Khan’s return to the spotlight has left fans eager to follow both his professional and personal journey. He and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, are often seen together, giving major couple goals. The duo recently made a rare public appearance in the city, turning heads with their adorable PDA. The lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other, making hearts flutter and setting relationship goals.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington were spotted out and about in the city, strolling while holding each other’s hands. The duo also posed together for the paps. For the outing, Imran looked dapper in a blue t-shirt and denim jeans, while his ladylove rocked a black tank top paired with flared pants and a chic hairdo.

Watch the video here:

While speaking on comedian Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube channel, the Katti Batti actor opened up about his relationship status and mentioned that he is in the process of moving into a new apartment after having lived alone for the past five years.

Khan further emphasized his plans to live with Lekha, mentioning that they are in the process of moving into their new apartment together. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor also disclosed that he began dating Lekha during the COVID period, and it was Lekha, who suggested the idea of moving in together.

Imran confessed, “She brought it up! I’ll be real with you, man. So, I was like, ‘Why not? It’s been long enough’.”

In another interview with Money Control, Khan’s girlfriend, Lekha Washington, described their relationship as a rare blessing in today’s cynical world. She expressed that being able to grow and live together while being deeply in love is something truly special, though it also requires effort.

Lekha further mentioned that what she values most in their relationship is their ability to communicate openly and evolve into better versions of themselves, humorously adding that Imran’s impressive physique is just an added bonus.

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik in 2011, but the couple divorced in 2019. They share a daughter, Imara.