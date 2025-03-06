INSIDE Ibrahim Ali Khan’s b’day at Nadaaniyan screening with Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more; debutant touching Rekha’s feet was the highlight

The star-studded screening of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com Nadaaniyan was hosted on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Several inside pictures and videos from the special event have been making waves online. Check them out.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday became even more special this year, as it coincided with the screening of his debut film, Nadaaniyan. In one of the videos, he was seen cutting the cake during the premiere while he was joined by his sister Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and director Shauna Gautam. They delightfully clapped and sang a birthday song for him. Before leaving, Sara and Ibrahim also posed for the paps with a sweet smile.

In another video, Ibrahim Ali Khan sought legendary actress Rekha’s blessings as he touched the actress’ feet with a smile. He expressed his regards by folding his hands in front of him and sharing a warm hug with her before leaving. This sweet gesture of Iggy has been widely appreciated by the netizens, with many calling it a great act of showing respect.

In addition to this, several pictures were also shared by the friends of the team of Nadaaniyan. Soha Ali Khan posted an endearing picture as she posed with her husband Kunal Kemmu, Sara and Ibrahim. "Happy happy birthday @iakpataudi !! And what a momentous one this is," she wrote in the caption.

Furthermore, Sara Ali Khan also shared an inside picture with a caption for her brother that read, "Just watching you shine." More inside pictures featured director Collin D’Cunha posing with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim. Kusha Kapila and Riya Sen were also seen striking a pose with the director Shauna Gautam, Meanwhile, casting director Mukesh Chhabra also arrived to extend his support and posed with the team.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, the upcoming rom-com Nadaaniyan led by Ibrahim and Khushi also features Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, and Mahima Chaudhary in key roles. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner. It is set to stream on Netflix from March 7, 2025.