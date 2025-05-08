Is Sonam Kapoor a relaxed mom or anxious one? Masaba Gupta spills beans on former's parenting style

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is not just an amazing actress but also a complete family person. Ever since she embraced motherhood in 2022, she has been giving fans glimpses of her adorable son, Vayu, on her social media. Recently, Masaba Gupta, who also became a mom last year, opened up about Sonam’s parenting style, describing her as a surprisingly relaxed parent.

Masaba Gupta recently opened up about how Sonam Kapoor has been a supportive friend and guide throughout her pregnancy and early motherhood. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the fashion designer shared that Sonam was very instrumental in helping her understand what to expect as a soon-to-be mom and the feeling of embracing motherhood.

Masaba added that the actress had been very 'candid and supportive' of her motherhood journey. She shared that as her son Vayu is now three years old, Sonam Kapoor has much more parenting experience than herself. She added, "The thing I admire about Sonam is that she is an extremely relaxed parent. She's a very relaxed parent."

Masaba Gupta further admitted that there’s no issue in being a ‘panicky’ parent. She urged parents to choose their parenting style the way they want. Further praising the actress, Neena Gupta’s daughter added that Sonam is not only a relaxed parent but she has also become a relaxed human being as well after embracing motherhood.

Just a few days back, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared several photos and videos of spending her week off with Vayu. The first snap features the little munchkin in a swing while she held the role to provide support.

The Neerja actress also shared a pic where she is seen dressed in a stunning outfit and a video of getting her makeup done. She further shared pics of Vayu’s book, a photo where the mother-son duo are having their good time relaxing, and some cute selfies. However, the real highlight is the last video, where she is seen exercising, taking Vayu on her lap.

Sonam shared in her caption that she had an unexpected week off with no agenda, spending quality time with her baby boy. She described it as a beautiful, distraction-free experience, emphasizing how life should be. She also expressed her love for her husband, Anand Ahuja, mentioning how they’ve created a little piece of heaven for themselves.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Battle for Bittora.

