Ishaan Khatter celebrates birthday with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput; enjoys cakes baked by niece Misha and 'goofy bhaabs'

Actor Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his birthday on November 1, 2024. He rose to fame with his role in Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and since then, he has proven his talent and carved a niche for himself in the industry. With his birthday falling on the occasion of Diwali, Ishaan took to social media to share a picture with his brother Shahid Kapoor, and sister-in-law Mira Rajput, giving a glimpse into the celebrations and enjoying a cake made by his niece, Misha, and goofy bhaabs.

Ishaan shared a joyful picture with Shahid and Mira. In the photo, the Khaali Peeli actor can be seen feeding cake to his brother. But what truly caught our attention was his sister-in-law’s epic reaction!

The caption read, "Birthday on Diwali means 3 cakes (two baked by my amazing 8yo niece) and a goofy bhaabs."

See picture here:

Reflecting on his relationship with his brother Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan shares a close and heartwarming bond with him, and their camaraderie is truly enjoyable to see.

Like Shahid, Ishaan is an excellent dancer and has often expressed his admiration for his brother's acting skills. Whether on bike trips or at family gatherings, the connection between the two is simply delightful.

On Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha, Ishaan discussed the one habit he keeps in mind while visiting Shahid’s house. Neha teased him about not being tidy and leaving his shoes in random spots at his brother’s place.

Advertisement

Ishaan disagreed, explaining that he always tries to place his shoes exactly where Mira prefers. He mentioned that Mira simply has a strong preference about shoe placement, noting that even if he leaves them in a corner, it’s not always the exact corner she would choose.

Ishaan went on to share the strategy he learned for entering Shahid’s house. He remarked that he has figured out the protocol for interacting with his niece and nephew: first, you must take off your shoes in the designated area, and then you quietly make your way inside.

He humorously added that sometimes you even have to do a handstand to navigate the house properly.

On the work front, Khatter was last seen in Netflix's mystery thriller The Perfect Couple as Shooter Dival, the best man at the wedding of Greer's son.

The Perfect Couple is Khatter's Hollywood debut and features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Johnson.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit starrer horror comedy