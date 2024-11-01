Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Twitter Review: Tweets to read before watching Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit starrer horror comedy

The much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally arrived in theaters today, November 1, 2024. Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy has already sparked considerable excitement with its teaser, songs, and trailer. Fans who have seen the slapstick comedy have shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Browse through the tweets in this article to find out what audiences are saying about this comedic experience before you see it.

The Twitter reviews for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 offer a mix of opinions on the performances of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Bazmee’s direction, the background score, the action scenes, and the film’s climax have also received mixed feedback.

Tweets to read before watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

One user wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Review, FIRST HALF Decent! The duo of #KartikAaryan & #ArunKushwah looks good & entertaining, #TriptiiDimri & others are good too, Visuals & Production Values, New cast additions, Interval sets the way for 2nd Half, #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review".

One person wrote, "One-word review of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 All time Blockbuster, 5 Stars #KartikAaryan was amazing in the film #VidyaBalan mam was excellent #MadhuriDixit Mam was fabulous she has 2 Horror Scene and those scenes are Mind Blowing, Side cast".

One user penned, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 first half... Full on cringe... Unnecessary songs and whatsapp forward jokes... @vidya_balan. has the least screen presence but she stole the show... Hoping for a better second half... Pre-Interval block is interesting...".

One person wrote, "I expected more from BhoolBhulaiyaa3. The twists were predictable, and the comedy was cringeworthy. It's a sad farewell to a once-great franchise." #BhoolBhulaiyaa3".

One netizen shared, " Just watched BhoolBhulaiyaa3 and honestly, it felt like a forced sequel. The charm of the first two films is completely missing. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3".

Another wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiya3 first half is below average. Predictable storyline with many over the top scenes. Kartik tries to copy Akshay Kumar in some scenes. Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Vidya Balan and Rajpal Yadav are wasted. Humour works in parts. Best acting by Manish Wadhwa."

See more tweets here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 belongs to one of Bollywood's most beloved franchises. Featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead as Rooh Baba, the film also sees Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as the original Manjulika. Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit also play key roles in the film.

